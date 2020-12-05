Virginia Louise McCrary, 93, of Augusta, KS, formerly of Andover, KS passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Lakepoint Nursing Home, Augusta. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, KS. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Virginia was born in Iola, KS on June 1, 1927, to the late Jessie Reed and Emery Dodd. She worked at Beech for 38 years most of it in payroll. On February 18, 1954 she married John Anthony McCrary. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Tony Charles McCrary; siblings, Beryl Lamoreau, Gilbert Wilkins, Irene Watson, Betty Woods, and Emery Dodd.

She is survived by: son, John David "JD" McCrary and wife Charlotte of Augusta, KS; daughter in law, Trudy McCrary of Niangua, MO; grandchildren, Sean McCrary and wife Stephanie, and Joshua McCrary and wife Kyoung Baik; great grandchildren, Elijah, Benjamin, Minho, and Jinho McCrary.