Derby- Denise J Garcia, 64, of Derby, KS, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Funeral services will be held 1pm Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby, KS. Her burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery. Denise Garcia (Bellerive) was born in Salina, KS to Melvin and Clara Bellerive on January 10, 1956. Denise went to school at Sacred Heart High School in Salina, KS. She married Gary S. Garcia on April 24, 1976. Denise was a teaching assistant for many years at Bartlett Elementary. Denise Garcia is survived by husband, Gary Garcia; children, Melanie (Tyler) and Jeremy; siblings, Iris, Mike, Sharon, Charlene, Brian, and Janelle. Memorials may be given or sent to Smith Family Mortuary, Derby. The family of Denise Garcia wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Harry Hynes Hospice and Via Christi St. Francis Hospital.