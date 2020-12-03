Lynette Marie "Nettie" Llanes, 44, of McPherson, passed away December 1, 2020 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita. She was born March 12, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the daughter of Richard Llanes and Robin Mason. Lynette has resided in McPherson for the past 27 years, formerly of Chase, Kansas. She graduated from Lyons High School, Lyons, in the special education program. Lynette participated in Special Olympics.

She is survived by her father, Richard Llanes of San Diego, CA; brother, Tony Llanes and wife Laura of Wichita; aunts, Therese Llanes of San Diego, CA, and MeleLani Carmen Llanes of Hawaii; and two nieces, Ysabella and Yliana Llanes.

Lynette is preceded in death by her mother, Robin Mason; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Arlene Martin; paternal grandparents, Eva and Moises Llanes; uncle, Mike Mason; and aunt, Kathy Mason.

Funeral service will be at 11:30 A.M., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Pastor Brandle Easter officiating. Burial will follow in Geneseo Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M.

Memorials may be given to CPRF or Epilepsy Foundation (for Missouri and Kansas) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.