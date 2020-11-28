Dorrance- Sandra M. Karst, 67, of Dorrance, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born on May 7, 1953 in Russell, KS to Ernest and Bernadine (Bode) Pasek. Sandy graduated from Dorrance High School in 1971. She was united in marriage to Ronald Karst on August 19, 1972 in Dorrance. They were blessed with two children: James and Shane. Sandy was a para and custodian at Wilson High School USD 112 until her retirement in 2018.

She was a very hardworking woman and enjoyed flowers and craft projects, entering many of them in the Russell County Fair. She also enjoyed playing cards - especially poker, but what she enjoyed most was her family. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and attending all their activities.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ron of the home; son, James Karst and wife Jamie of Halstead, KS; daughter, Shane Vondracek and husband Joe of Sedgwick, KS; brothers, Larry, Kenneth "Pete" and Mitchell Pasek, all of Dorrance; sisters, Anita Bassler of Dorrance, Joan Weinhold of Wilson, Sherry Sloan of Dorrance, and Connie Urban of Lucas; and six grandchildren, Ella Vondracek, Braiden Vondracek, Landon Vondracek, Faith Vondracek, Henry Karst, and Hudson Karst.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Bernadine; brothers, Ernie and Steven Pasek; and sister, Teresa Niehoff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dorrance. Visitation will be held on Monday 4:00PM until 8:00PM with a vigil service at 6:00PM all at the funeral home in Wilson.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Wilson Booster Club Tailgate Event and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490. Condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com