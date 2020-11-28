Concordia-Ruth Doyle, age 86, of Concordia, KS, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Via Christi – St. Francis, Wichita, KS. She was born on Dec. 12, 1933 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

She is survived by her sons, Steve & Jim, Brighton; sister, Helen Ham, brother, John McMahon; 3 grandchildren.

It was Ruth’s wishes to be cremated and not to hold a formal service. Due to the current situation, the family plans to hold this event at a later date in 2021. The family suggests memorials to the American Legion Post #76 Youth Activities in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com