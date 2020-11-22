Harlan ("Har") L. Shogren passed away at his home November 18, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Harlan was born January 5, 1928 to Howard and Bernice (Linderholm) Shogren. He was one of eight siblings.

On June 2, 1954, Harlan and Jeanette Anderson were united in marriage in Lindsborg. Harlan and Jeanette set their roots in Lindsborg in Jeanette’s childhood home where they raised their 5 children. Harlan was a devoted husband, father, teacher and craftsman. The two ran Shogren Draperies out of the home’s attic and eventually basement. Jeanette and her team of seamstresses sewed the drapes and Harlan installed the hardware, many times having to manufacture the rods and valances to meet the desired results of the customer. Harlan also learned how to reupholster furniture.

Harlan taught in Gaylord and Canton before teaching at Salina South Junior High and when the new Salina High South was built he moved over to the Business Department. It was clearly obvious how well Harlan was thought of by his former students, as family members shopped in Salina it wasn’t uncommon for cashiers to ask if they were related to Mr. Shogren.

Har’s Palace (aka the shop) is where Harlan could be found when he wasn’t at school or on a drapery installation or attending one of thousands of sporting events, concerts and other extracurricular activities his children and grandchildren were performing in. The family home is filled with handmade furniture, cabinets and other wooden crafts constructed by Har. For over 20 years on Halloween, Trick or Treaters lined the front porch to get a handmade wooden Halloween character in lieu of candy. The Tombstone handed out in 2019 signified the end of this cherished tradition.

Harlan was actively involved with the McPherson Area Habitat for Humanity and served as the chair for several years. He was proud of the houses that he oversaw the building of and how economically these houses were built.

Harlan is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Bernice, Stepmother Hannah (Varnloft) Shogren, sisters Marion, Martha, Arcel, an infant sister and brothers J Glen and Merle.

Survivors are his wife Jeanette of the home. Children Kristin Burki (David) Overland Park, Brad (Sara) Lindsborg, Ron (Angie) Lindsborg, Bruce (Velvet) Wichita and Brent of Winfield. Grandchildren Katie (Shogren) Greenwood (Seth), Tracy Shogren (Cathy), Megan Burki, Jennifer (Burki) Schulte (John), Ashley Shogren, Stephanie (Shogren) Wares (Garrett), Rachel (Shogren) English (Ben), Haley Shogren, Zachary Shogren, Spencer Crowther (Alyssa) Havanna, Colten Crowther, Ethan Crowther, Samantha Crowther, Cole Brumbaugh and Ellie Brumbaugh. Thirteen Great Grand Children. Brother Orin (Dorothy) Salina.

At this time funeral and memorial services are undecided. Information will be released as these events are able to be scheduled. Cremation has commenced and internment will be at Elmwood Cemetery. Harlan crafted matching cremation boxes for Jeanette and himself.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the McPherson Area Habitat for Humanity or Messiah Lutheran Church and may be sent to Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N Chestnut St, McPherson, KS 67460 or to the home 429 N Third, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.