Judith V. "Judy" Caprez, 80, Hays, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Hays Good Samaritan Society.

She was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Oil City, Pa., to Steve and Lena (Bisker) Veres. She was a 1957 graduate of Oil City High School, earned a bachelor of science degree from Capital University, Columbus, Ohio and a master’s of social work degree from Ohio State University.

She married Lionel Preston Caprez on Dec. 31, 1967, in Worthington, Ohio and they celebrated nearly 53 years of marriage. They moved to Hays in August of 1968 and she became the first Director of the Psychiatric Inpatient Unit at High Plains Mental Health Center, fourth floor Hadley. She was the supervising social worker for High Plains Mental Health Center, Administrative Director of Nursing at Hadley Hospital, an instructor in the Department of Social Work at Fort Hays State University, and for the last 23 years at FHSU was Director of the Social Work Department. She owned her own private social work counseling practice, wrote a daily article for the Hays Daily News and served on several committees including Big Brothers Big Sisters and First Call For Help Board.

Survivors include her husband, Hays; a son, Dr. Adam Caprez, Lincoln, Neb.; a daughter, Dr. Cassanda Caprez-Davis and husband, Lt. Col. Chris Davis, Castle Rock, Colo.; and two grandchildren, Mitchell and Savannah Davis.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held in the future.

Memorials are suggested to Fort Hays State University/ Caprez Family Social Work Scholarship, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

