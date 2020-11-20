Edith M. McAuley, 102, of Ottawa, Kansas, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Richmond Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond, Kansas.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, the family will greet friends 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, 325 S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Kansas. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wellsville Cemetery, Wellsville, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Edith McAuley Memorial Fund and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

She was born Jan. 29, 1918, in Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas Elder and Ella (McClellan) Elder. She graduated from Ottawa High School in 1936.

Edith was united in marriage to Joe Leonard McAuley on June 18, 1938, at First Baptist Church, Ottawa, Kansas. They shared over 45 years of loving marriage before Joe’s passing in 1984.

She worked at Lee’s Café, Mode-A-Day, Royal Cleaners, Joe’s Bait Shop, and Franklin County Day Care as a teacher. While Edith and Joe lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from 1969-1975, they ran a half-way house called Glory House. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ottawa, Kansas.

In her spare time, Edith enjoyed crochet, coloring in coloring books, making fishing lures and tying flies, and watching the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas "Tom" and Ella Elder; ,husband, Joe McAuley; five brothers, Ray, Jimmy, Thomas, Jr. "Junior," Don, and Jack Elder; two sisters, Grace Nadine Elder and Elizabeth Ann Taylor; two children, Carolyn Randall and Kathy Brown; two grandchildren, Kevin Brown and Deter McAuley; two sons-in-law, Walt Randall and Myron Mickelson; and two daughters-in-law, Delores and Stella McAuley.

Edith is survived by two sons, Leonard "Buster" McAuley and Darrell McAuley (Lisa Snyder); three daughters, Darlene Heflin (Dean), Donna Humphrey (Gary), and Linda Leatherberry (Wayne); 17 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Kenneth Elder (Rose Ann), Richard Elder (Shirley), and Carl Elder; and three sisters, Shirley Elder, Jane Currant (Elvin), and Margaret Bishoff.