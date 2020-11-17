Michaela "Micki" Marie (Dunning) Ash, 71, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home. Micki was born on July 3, 1949, in Omaha, NE. After graduating from Omaha North High School, she went on to Omaha University and later in life she earned her Bachelor's Degree from Wichita State University. She worked as an SRS supervisor for the Kansas Department of Children's Services, and later as an academic advisor at Butler Community College.

Micki was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Alice (Krautkremer) and Edward D. Dunning; brother, Richard Dunning; nephew, Dale Dunning. She is survived by: brothers, Dennis Dunning and wife Diana, and Greg Dunning and wife Marilyn; sister, Kathy Buckler and husband George; sister in law, Mary Ann Dunning; several nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.

A private service will be held in Augusta, KS.