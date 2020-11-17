John Edward Karst was born on July 1, 1949 to Ralph B. and Veda E (Bonnett) Karst in Marysville, Kansas. John passed away peacefully at the age of 71, on November 11, 2020 in the home of his daughter, Kristy. John had fought a hard battle with myelodysplastic dysplasia syndrome the last year. John was one of six children. He grew up in El Dorado, Kansas where he resided his whole life. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1967. John retired from Holly Frontier Refinery as a Superintendent; where he had worked for 37 years (1977-Nov. 2014).

John was the bedrock foundation for his family, being that for his wife, his children, grandchildren, his brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces. He was always there to lift us up, keep us safe, and catch us if we fell. John exhibited command, strength, and honesty with whit and love. John loved his family with all his heart. To know John, you knew he was funny, clever, smart, and stubborn, he left a mark on many, a mark we will all be proud to wear. He was a proud and loving Grandfather, who taught his grandkids many pranks and jokes, which they continually try to emulate to this day. His clever turn of a joke, or one-line zingers, his pillar of strength, did we mention stubbornness, will all be missed. John enjoyed old cars, rod runs, and motorcycles. He loved long drives, breakfast out, and going to the movies with his wife, Karen, and family. He was a dedicated employee, a tough and fair boss, and he loved his work. John enjoyed more than anything spending time with his family, his family with him.

John is survived by his loving wife Karen Karst of El Dorado, his children, Kristy (Tom) Cole of Wichita, Julie Karst of El Dorado, Orrin (Beth) Bolton of Hartville, Ohio, and Jaime Bolton of Mission, Kansas. He was an amazing grandfather to six, Jonathan Cole, Zachary Karst, Gabriel Cole, Elizabeth Cole, Hannah Bolton and Emily Bolton. Siblings, Ralph (Ruby) Karst of Wichita and Carolyn (Craig) Wentling of Milford, Kansas, his sister in law Betty Karst of Vancouver, Washington. A mother in law, Joanie Doyal of El Dorado, KS. Also, several nephews and nieces that he loved dearly too.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph B Karst and Veda E Karst. His sister Janie DeVore (El Dorado, KS), his brothers Gary Lee Karst (Vancouver, Washington) and Charlie Karst (El Dorado, KS). His faithful and loving dog Chelsea.

Friends may gather at the First Christian Church in El Dorado on Wednesday, November 18 at 2pm where a memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Christian Church or to the SBA Cancer Center. Please know that the family welcomes anyone who would like to join in celebrating John’s life but it is their highest priority that people remain healthy and do not risk themselves during this time of Covid and flu season. The family understands the need to remain at home. There is no time limit on sharing memories and fellowship. There will be many opportunities in the months and years to come to share memories and your love for John. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of John at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com