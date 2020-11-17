Almira "Anne" Kling, age 95, of Leawood, KS.

Almira "Anne" Kling’s life began on June 28, 1925, in Lenawee County, Michigan. She was the first child born to Arnold and Lillian (Petsch) Miller. Following high school Anne moved to Howard, Kansas, where she met her future husband recently returned from the war. On November 15, 1945, Anne and Harold Kling were married. Together they farmed and raised their five children near Howard. In spite of a busy family to raise, Anne went to work in the Howard abstract office. She was also active in the American Legion Auxiliary and served as leader/sponsor multiple years to revive the Paw Paw Lucky Clovers 4-H Club. Then in 1967 the family moved to El Dorado to be closer to Harold’s job in Wichita. Anne eventually retired from Susan B. Allen Hospital in the claims/filing department. Even in retirement Anne made good use of her talents. She was a dedicated member of the United Methodist Women and served many years as circle leader, was a strong member of the quilting guild, and volunteered countless hours in various projects of the First UMC to help others. Anne also enjoyed the personal hobbies of painting and gardening. Anne was strong in her faith and in love for her family.

The much beloved mother will be missed by her family: William (Marina) Kling of The Woodlands, TX; Deborah (Kim) Myers of Louisburg, KS; Michael (Ann) Kling of Anacortes, WA; James (Debra) Kling of Brighton, MI; daughter-in-law Jean Kling of Leawood, KS; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Anne passed away on November 7, 2020 in Overland Park, KS.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold, son John R. Kling and her parents.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 11 am at Graceland Cemetery in Howard, KS.

Memorial contributions in Anne’s name may be directed to the First United Methodist Church of El Dorado or to the Coutt’s Art Museum of El Dorado.

Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Anne at www.kirbymorrisfuneralhome.com.