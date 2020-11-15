Evelyn M. (Frick) Van Vleet

Evelyn M (Frick) Van Vleet died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Regent Park Assisted Living in Wichita, KS. She was born Sept. 2, 1919 on the Pawnee County, KS, family farm to Anna and George Frick.

She married Gerald Van Vleet in August of 1941 and settled in Garden City, KS. Evelyn taught Home Economics at Garden City High School and Garden City Community College. In 2007 Evelyn moved to Wichita, KS.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald T. Van Vleet; sister, Emma Doran; brother, Raymond Frick; and son in law, Kenneth Kimbell.

Survivors include daughters, Sharon (Gary) Greathouse, Fort Collins, CO and JoAnn Kimbell, Wichita, KS; four grandchildren; and nine great grand children.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested that the services be attended in person by the immediate family and everyone else who like to attend to attend virtually on the funeral homes Facebook page. Services will be streamed on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the Garden City First United Methodist Church Stain Glass Fund, Lakin Chapter OES #244, Regent Park Assisted Living Facility, or Serenity Hospice in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS 67846.