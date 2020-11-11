Mildred Rose (Buller) Hodson, 102, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, at The Cedars, McPherson.

Mildred was born January 23, 1918, the daughter of Jacob S. and Eugenia (Ehrlich) Buller. Over her almost 103 years, she lived in various towns where her father was a high school teacher. Since she grew up in an art and music loving environment, she was able to recall enjoyable experiences she had. Her parents taught her to be kind, thoughtful, and generous with people who crossed her path.

Mildred graduated from Herington High School in 1936 and then attended the Art Institute in Kansas City where she met Walt Disney. Because of the Depression, she returned to Herington where she worked in the Penney’s store and as a telephone operator. During this time, she met George Hodson, and they married August 6, 1938, at the Herington Methodist Church.

They moved to a farm near Burdick where they continued to live until 1981 when she and George moved to McPherson for their retirement years.

Mildred was always using her artistic ability as she made signs for George’s trucks, signs for various businesses, and best of all, the chalk drawings she did for programs. In addition, she taught Sunday School all of her years at Burdick. Then, she taught Sunday School classes at McPherson United Methodist Church. A special joy for Mildred was when she received handmade cards from grandchildren of students she had taught at Burdick.

Mildred loved her family and was always interested in all of their lives. Her love for her Savior was evident in her life as she shared with family and friends. Mildred’s sweet smile and gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Louise Pritchard and husband, Leroy, and Janis Jantz and husband, Ron; grandchildren, John Pritchard, Jim Pritchard and wife, Melanie, Deann Gadalla and husband, Dr. Aly, Lori Klatt and husband, Brad, and David Jantz. Also, there are six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and son, George Melvin Hodson.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, McPherson, with Pastor Phillip Clay officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Graveside service will follow at the Burdick United Methodist Cemetery, Burdick, KS.

Memorial donations may be given to Burdick United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, McPherson, or Elyria Christian School in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.