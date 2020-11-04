Evadne J. Tuxhorn, 89, of Salina passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pinnacle Park in Salina. She was born March 19, 1931 in Thayer, KS to the late Alvin W. and Evelyn (Whitmore) Burton.

Evadne was an ordained minister.

She is survived by her sons: Wade Tuxhorn (Dorene) and Ross Tuxhorn (Brenda); daughter: Willa Jo Glassburn (Gene); grandchildren: Regina Prothro (J.R.), Fawn Albers (Tim), Ariel Glassburn (Sean), Joy Leeds (Greg), and Ben Tuxhorn (Ashley); adopted grandson: Larry "Beethoven" Conroy; and great-grandchildren: Trent Prothro; Colton Prothro; Drake Clark, Tyler Clark, Kyle Albers, James Albers, and Oliver Tuxhorn.

Evadne is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 5 from 5-7PM at Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS, with Rev. Robert Inman, officiating.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, November 6 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wells Fargo Road, Lindsborg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America or the American Heart Association. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crickchristiansfuneralhome.com.