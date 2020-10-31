E. Nadine DuMars, 92, of Lindsborg passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lindsborg Community Hospital. Nadine was born November 26, 1927 in Gate, OK to the late Herschel and Bertha (Arnett) Smith. She married Aaron DuMars on October 1, 1950 at Wichita, KS.

Nadine was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, in Lindsborg. She was always active in church activities and sat on several church boards. Nadine owned and operated several small businesses over the years. She was also very active in the community. She had been a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Jonathan Club. Nadine was also a member of the Lindsborg Community Hospital Auxiliary, volunteered and sat on the board of the Lindsborg Senior Center, and was on the Area Agency for Aging regional board.

She is survived by her daughters: Pam Frost (Dave) of Salina, KS, Terri Alcorn (Bob) of Oklahoma City, OK, and Susan Holzhuter (Jay) of Brea, CA; sons: Jeff DuMars (Susan) of Lindsborg, KS and Greg DuMars (Kelly) of Lindsborg, KS; as well as 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Aaron; sister: Maxine Sizelove; granddaughter: Karie Frost Johnson; and son-in-law: Marv Johnson.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 1 from 4pm-6pm at Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS. During this time of COVID we as everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A graveside memorial service will be held 1:30 pm on Monday, November 2 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wells Fargo Road, with Pastor Dallas Peterson officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Lindsborg Senior Center or to the Trinity United Methodist Church. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.