McPherson- Suszann (Holmes) Overton went to be with her friend and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Suszann was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She is survived by: her husband, Howard B. Overton of McPherson, KS; four children, Julie I. Overton of California, Christa D. Overton of California, Howard M. Overton of Idaho, and David A. Overton of Texas; three brothers, Jimmy and Howard Holmes of California and Danny Holmes of Oregon; sister, Julia Wing of Utah; and seven grandchildren.

Her parents and sister, Sandra, predeceased her.

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Crestwood Memorial Park, McPherson, with Dr. Brian Kynaston officiating.

Funeral arrangements are with Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.