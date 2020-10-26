Rodney Bill Hull, 75 of Quenemo, Kansas, departed this life Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon, Kansas. Burial will follow to the Oak Hill Cemetery in Quenemo. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quenemo United Methodist Church c/o Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, Kansas 66451. To leave the family a condolence please visit www.feltnerfuneralhome.com.

He was born July 1, 1945, in Ottawa, Kansas the son of Walter Orvis and Eula Mae (Blankenbaker) Hull. Rod graduated from Quenemo High School in 1964.

Shortly after high school, Rodney enlisted in the United States Air Force serving from 1965 to 1971 during the Vietnam War.

On Aug. 8, 1984, in Lyndon, Kansas, Rodney was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ann Hohlbauch. They shared over 36 years of marriage. To this union they shared two children: Amy Lyn and Stephen Blake.

Rodney worked over 35 years for the John Rohrer Contracting Construction Company where he worked concrete. Rodney was a member of the Greater Kansas City Labor Union #1290 and he earned his 50-year laborers’ pin this past year which he was very proud of because of all the hard work he had put into the profession. Rodney was also a member of the Lyndon American Legion Post #125, Quenemo Alumni Association and the Quenemo United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rodney is survived by his wife Elizabeth, of the home; daughter Amy Lyn Hull, of Kansas City, Missouri; son, Blake Strother, of Gardner, Kansas; sister, Jane Casteel, of Quenemo, Kansas; two grandchildren, Alexis Nicole Strother and Lucas Alexander Strother both of Gardner, Kansas; and a niece, Heather Herllein, of River View, Florida.