Norton- Paulino "Paul" Amedeo Montoia., 95, passed away October 13, 2020, in Norton, Kansas.

Survivors include: his wife, Clemmie, four sons, Paul, Tom and Ted Montoia, one daughter, Jeanette Lacy, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one brother and four sisters.

Visitation will be Friday October 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. including a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the Enfield Funeral Home, Norton

There will be a graveside service Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Norton Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.enfieldfh.com Arrangements are being handled by Enfield Funeral Home of Norton.