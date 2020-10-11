Clifton- Dolores C. (Ruhkamp) Kieffer, age 89, Clifton, KS died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Cloud County Health Center, Concordia. She was born on Jan. 22, 1931 in Hanover, KS to Henry & Veronica (Eckart) Ruhkamp.

Survived by her children: Michael Kieffer, James Kieffer, Veronica Conkwright, Frank Kieffer, LaDonna Tabayoyon, Catherine Koch, Fr. Joseph Kieffer, Stephen Kieffer & Rose Klataske; 1 sister; 17 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren & 2 step great grandchildren. Preceded by her husband, Alvin.

Funeral Mass is 11:00 AM Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clifton. Visitation is 12-5 pm at Chaput Mortuary. Vigil Services at 7:00 PM Thursday, the church. Memorials to the church or the Salina Diocese Seminarian Education Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com.