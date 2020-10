Plainville- Doyle L. Post, age 94 passed away October 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday October 6,2020 at 2 pm in the Plainville Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Redbud Village and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home 320 SW 2nd, Plainville, Ks 67663.