Dallas, TX - Eula Lee (Grace) Clark, 90 passed away peacefully September 23, 2020. She was born in Ada, Kansas July 20 1930 to Lee and Velma Grace. The family later moved to Minneapolis, Kansas, where at the age of 11 she met the love of her life.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years Robert B. Clark, parents Lee and Velma Grace, brother Stanley Grace.

Lee’s greatest passion was the love of her family. A deeply devoted wife and mother she excelled at both. While involved with several philanthropic organizations throughout the years, her true passion was crocheting crosses of various colors. Giving them away to friends and strangers she would encounter along life’s journey. She would say "it was her ministry". As an avid Oklahoma Sooners football fan, Lee was a season ticket holder for years.

She is survived by her daughter, Jan; sons, Kevin and Linda and Bill and Amy; four grandchildren, Chris, Steven, David, and Kenzie; three great-grandchildren, Zaden, Silas, and Sienna; sister, Nedra Perry and her husband Rich; and many beloved family members. Our life will never be the same. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 3 at Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the First Baptist Church, both of Minneapolis, and may be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com