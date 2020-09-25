Michael K. Ward Sr.

HUTCHINSON - Michael (Mike) K. Ward Sr., age 81, died Sept. 15, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. He is survived by his wife Mary of 61 years and his dog Bandit. Also, surviving are five children, 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.

Mike started out learning machinist work with Ray Ladd, Garden City, KS. He also worked for Peerless Plastics in Garden City. After moving to Hutchinson, KS. in 1980, he worked for Wilson Machine for many years before going to work for Franklin Machine and then retiring.

Mike Ward Sr. also had many friends and was a well accomplished machinist known nationwide for his God given abilities to design, engineer and make anything. Some of his work can be found in the Kansas Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, KS. and in the movie Apollo 13. He was commissioned to make flashlights in the movie due to his ability to make exact replicas and his work with the Cosmosphere. In his younger years he built and raced micro-midget cars in Garden City, KS. Over his lifetime he invented several specialty machines and tooling. Mike also made many parts for antique cars and enjoyed showing the Model A in car shows and parades. His work and love by him for others will live forever.

Rest in peace Mike, (DAD), You will never be forgotten. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life is to be held in the spring in Hutchinton, KS. Sympathy cards can be sent to Mary Ward PO box 293, Kismet, KS 67859.