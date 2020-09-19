Gracelynn A. Newcomer, Age 1, Of El Dorado. Gracelynn "Gracie" Anne Newcomer’s life began on August 6, 2019 in Wichita, KS; the daughter of Jacqueline Singleton and Joshua Newcomer. Gracie had a loving spirit. She always wanted to play and loved being hugged. Gracie especially enjoyed jumping and playing with her Nana and Papa. She loved the colors pink and gold. Gracie had a smile that could light up a room.

Her loving family includes her parents Joshua (Jackie Singleton) Newcomer of El Dorado; sisters Sophia Willson and Isabella Willson; grandparents Robert (Janet Sergent) Kelley of El Dorado and Angela Wagner of Towanda; great grandparents Keith and Brenda Bowers, Ginger Sergent; great-great grandfather Walt Kirtpatrick; aunts and uncles Tiffany McCoy, Michael Newcomer, Jonathan Singleton, Terrance Singleton and Kyra Sergent as well as a host of cousins, extended family and friends that will miss Gracie dearly.

Gracie passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2020 in El Dorado.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home at 3pm. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Gracie at www.carlsoncolonial.com