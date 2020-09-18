Myrna N. Mott

Myrna N. Mott, age 93, died on Sept. 16, 2020 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City. She was born on June 6, 1927, in Pierceville, KS, the daughter of Ira and Cecil Clark Bates.

On Aug. 22, 1948 she married Melvin Mott in Garden City, KS. He survives. Other survivors include,three sons, Larry Mott of Marlow, OK, Mark Mott of Garden City, KS, Clinton Mott of Garden City, KS; four siblings, George Bates of Lakin, KS, Elinor Paasch of Fayetteville, AR, Nina Birkle of Garden City, KS, Louise Hokanson of Wichita, KS; two grandchildren, five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Ray Bates and Shirley Brinning.

Visitation will be on Sept. 20, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sept. 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church. Funeral services will be streamed live on the funeral homes Facebook page. Interment will be at the Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Memorials are suggested the Fellowship Baptist Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. 67846.