Caralea Froese

Caralea Froese, passed away from this life and into the arms of our glorious Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Caralea Jane Froese was born in Garden City, KS., on March 7, 1964 to Lester and Rita Charlotte (LaNoue) Heinemann. She was the youngest of four and the only girl.

Caralea and Steve Froese were married on May 24, 1997 at Victory Center Church in Guymon, OK. She had three children whom she loved spending time with. Caralea also enjoyed cross stich and doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of The Victory Center Church. She was an employee of Walmart for eight years and worked at many other businesses throughout Guymon.

Caralea was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Steve of Guymon, OK, one son Shawn Jacobs of Guymon, OK, two daughters Skye Jacobs Bowser and husband Johnathan Bowser of Guymon, OK, and Shannon Jacobs and husband Kendahl Lee of Odessa, Texas; and two granddaughters Payton Lee and Emerson Lee of Odessa, Texas. Caralea is also survived by her three brothers, David Heinemann and wife Kristine of Topeka, KS, Ray Heinemann and wife Carol of Garden City, KS, and Don Heinemann and wife Diane of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by seven nieces and two nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2020 at Victory Center Church, Guymon, OK.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Caralea Froese Memorial Fund in care of Henson-Novak Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942 or Price & Sons Funeral Home 620 N. Main St. Garden City, Kansas 67846.