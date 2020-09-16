Clifford D. Rein

LAKIN - Clifford D. Rein, 85, died September 14, 2020 at the High Plains Retirement Village in Lakin, KS. A Vigil service and Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City, KS. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday also at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. Additional funeral arrangements will be announced by Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City.