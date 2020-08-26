Ruth Ann Dick, 81, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 3:38 p.m., Friday, August 21st, at her residence. .

Ruth Ann was born in Hillsboro, Kansas on September 8, 1938, a daughter of Mary Elizabeth (Schneider) and David Winter.

Ruth Ann attended Galva Elementary School and graduated from Galva High School, Galva, Kansas in 1956. She then attended and graduated from Liberal School of Hair Dressing and Beauty School, Liberal, Kansas.

Ruth Ann Winter was united in marriage to Douglas Dean Dick, Sr. on June 15, 1958 at Liberal, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Turpin, Oklahoma. This union was blessed with the birth of a son Doug, Jr. Doug, Sr. died on January 12, 2017..

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church McPherson, Kansas.

Ruth Ann was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. She and her husband Doug moved to Branson where they started, owned, and operated Cooper Creek Resort Campground and Marina for several years, before selling and moving to Castle Rock, Colorado where they were owners and operators of a K.O.A. Campground until their retirement.

Ruth Ann was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, McPherson, Kansas. Ruth Ann enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with friends and family. She and Doug also loved traveling in their motor home and travel around the Country for 15 years and visited many campgrounds and other places. She also enjoyed helping the Missions in Haiti through her church.

She is survived by her son, Son, Doug Dick, Jr., of McPherson, Kansas; her sister, Pearl Besecker, of McPherson, Kansas; Miss Molly her canine companion many; nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Douglas Dick, Sr.; her children, Franklin Dick, Elizabeth Ann Dick and Helen Marie Dick; her six sisters, Lydia Huengardt, Olinda Meier, Esther Smith, Dorothy Converse, Helen Minns, and Mary June Carlson and two brothers, Albert Winter and Robert Winter.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home McPherson.

Funeral service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 with The Reverend Dale A. Dumperth, Pastor officiating.

Burial will be in the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Parking Lot Fund and they can be sent to Glidden Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid St., McPherson, Ks. 67460.