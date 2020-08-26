Minneapolis- Carolyn M. Kasper, 73, Minneapolis, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, MO. Carolyn was born January 13, 1947 in Salina to A.J. and Irma (Stuck) Shanahan.

Carolyn and Michael Kasper were united in marriage on July 3, 1997 and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2013. She worked several jobs throughout her life, but her favorite was being a housekeeper at the Ottawa County Health Center. Carolyn had a way of lighting up a room with her infectious smile and she always had something to say. She loved traveling and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren

Besides Michael, she was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Debbie, Nancy, Sally, and Deanna.

Survivors are her three children, Sherry (Dan) Gudenkauf, Lisa (Doug) Lee, and Robert "Buddy" (Amber) Hess; brothers, Tony, Bill, and J.P. Shanahan; sisters, Sue Porter, Judy Liby, Kathleen Garst, Jeanne Lee, and Jan Smith; six grandchildren, Blake, Devon, Karsyn, Riley, Dawson, and Dax.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29 at Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation without the family present will be from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Friday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jo Nana Lunches. Please make checks payable to U.S.D. 239 and in the memo include Carolyn’s name. Memorials may be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.