Salina- Scott I. Pugh, 70, of Salina, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 15, 1949, in Salina, KS to the late Jim and Patty Jo Pugh.

He graduated from Salina High School in 1968, attended Cloud County Community College and a Veteran of the United States Airforce.

Scott retired from Schawn's in 2015 .

He enjoyed farming and traveling with Latda in his motor home.

Survivors are: his (step-mom) Allene Pugh; spouse Latda Pugh; children Somsack (Michelle) Bounsombath, Julie (Brandon) Buhler, Tommy Bounsombath, and Wade (Jasmine) Pugh; sister Cheryl (Joe) Shannon; grandchildren Charley Robinson, Angelina Maybrier, Nali Buhler, and Winifred Bounsombath. Nephew Chris Wokaty; nieces Jami Massey and Nikki Apodaca. Numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday August 29 11:00 am at Ryan's Mortuary with burial following Roselawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Ryan Mortuary on Friday, Aug. 27 from 4 until 8:00pm that evening. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

A memorial has been established with: Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.

For more information or to leave condolences go to www.ryanmortuary.com