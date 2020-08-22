ABILENE- Earlene Auclair, 79, of Abilene, went to be with her Savior, Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Van Nuys, CA to Earl and Hallie Shively. Later, the family moved to a ranch in Rohnerville, CA. She attended school in Carlotta and Fortuna, CA.

Earlene was a born-again Christian, who loved to talk about spiritual topics. She clung to Jesus, knowing He carried her. In her early days, Earlene loved to sew, garden and cook. She was known for her "Christmas Candy" boxes, and especially her Oklahoma Brown Candy and Fudge. She was an animal lover who had animals of all kinds: dogs, cats, raccoons, birds, pigs, sheep, cows, horses, rats, bees, etc. She leaves behind her companion kitty, Lela.

Earlene moved to Kansas in 2011 and into Frontier Estates of Abilene, KS in 2012. She is survived by her twins: son, Charles and wife Dana of Tehachapi, CA and daughter, Charlene and husband Jonathan of Smith Center, KS; five grandchildren, Jacob (Colleen), Adrielle (Drew), Rachel, Joel (Brenda) and Jesse; seven great grandchildren, Angelina, Sophia, Phillip, Peter, Sebastian, Aiden, and Amari; and sister, Jacqueline Shively. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

Visitation: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Parsons Funeral Home – Hall Chapel, Lincoln, KS.

Graveside funeral service: 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beverly Community Church Missions, Beverly, KS or Thornburg Church Missions, Smith Center, KS, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home – Hall Chapel, 111 E. Elm, Lincoln, KS 67455. postrockfs.com