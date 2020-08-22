Earl Duane Clews, 84, WaKeeney, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Trego County Lemke-Memorial Hospital Long Term Care, WaKeeney

He was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Arnold to John H. and Ester B. (Weber) Clews. He was a 1954 graduate of Arnold High School.

He married Wilma J. Bender on Oct. .27, 1957. She preceded him in in death November 1984. He later married Jennie L. Lorenz Zordel on April 12, 1986. She preceded him in death. He worked for Verbeck Lumber Yard for 33 years. He was a U.S Army veteran from 1955 to 1957.

Survivors include a son, Mark Clews, WaKeeney; two daughters, Jeanette Clews, Wichita and Tracey Post, Kansas City, Mo.; two brothers, Dale, Garden City and Vyrl "Hank" Clews, McKinney, Texas; his stepchildren, Peggy Carter and Kelly Bliss, both of Graham, Texas, Terrence Zordel, Smith, Ala., Daniel Zordel, Hays and Timothy Zordel, Silver Lake; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Tammy (Zordel) Venechuk.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney; burial in city cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Trego County Long Term Care/Activities Department in care of the funeral home.