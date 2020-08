Phyllis J. Cooper, 97, of Inman, KS, passed away at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, August 13th, 2020 peacefully, at Pleasant View Home, Kansas.

Private family graveside service at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, KS,.

Family request donations to the Phyllis Cooper memorial fund and can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460 in memory of Phyllis.