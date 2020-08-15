Robert Cris "Bob" Stueven, 73, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Wichita, KS. A private service will be held. Private burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bob was born in El Dorado, KS on August 30, 1946, to the late Betty Ann (Rumpf) and Charles Owen "C.O." Stueven. He graduated from Augusta High School with the class of 1965. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Bob worked in Kansas and Oklahoma as a manager and salesman for PPG and Sherwin Williams paint companies, retiring in 2013. Bob was an Elder at First Christian Church and was on the Board of Trustees. He was a volunteer projectionist for the Augusta Historic Theatre and a past member of Lions Club and Jaycee's Club. He was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, managed the local Girl Scout "Cookie Cupboard," and he served on the White Eagle Credit Union Board.

On February 3, 1968 he married his soul mate, Shirley (Knox) Stueven at First Christian Church, who survives him. He is also survived by: sons, Michael Stueven and wife Samantha of Augusta, KS, Scott Stueven and wife Shannon of Augusta, KS; grandchildren, Aubrey, Grace, and Emma Stueven, Connor Cunningham; brothers, William "Bill" Stueven of Augusta, KS, Todd Stueven and wife Jaime of Augusta, KS; sister, Deborah McHone and husband Stan of Augusta; brothers in law, Lynn Ratzlaff of Utah, Steven Henman of Augusta; 13 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlotte Ratzlaff, Jane Henman, and Carmen Laflin and her husband Robert; sister in law, Lenoree Stueven.

Memorial donations to First Christian Church 1600 State Street Augusta, Kansas 67010.