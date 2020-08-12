Walter "Buddy" Clayton Worley

Walter "Buddy" Clayton Worley, Jr., age 83, died on August 9, 2020 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. He was born on March 5, 1937 in Bristol, VA, the son of Walter Clayton, Sr. and Ossie Keith Worley. He moved to Garden City in November of 2019 from Kingsport, TN. On September 10, 1980 he married Ethel Worley in Kingsport, TN. She preceded him in death in October of 2019.

Survivors include: one son, Gregory Scott Worley of Garden City, KS, daughter in law, Jennifer Lisa Worley of Garden City, KS, four grandchildren, Casey Jay Worley of Radford, VA, Caitlynn Elizabeth Worley of Garden City, KS, Cory Daniel Worley of Garden City, KS, Christopher Lee Worley of Garden City, KS, one brother Paul Worley of Morristown, TN, two step children, Gary and wife Vickie Darnell of Kingsport, TN, Judy Flanagan of Kingsport, TN, four step grandchildren, Jonathan Flanagan, Jeremy Flanagan, Leah Darnell, & Lacey Wernke; and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; one brother.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Donor’s Choice in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, Kansas 67846.