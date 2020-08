Suzanne Layne, 84, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 9:48 p.m., Thursday, August 6th, peacefully, at Cedars Health Care Center.

Private family services will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association and they can be sent in care of the Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.