Richard J. Sculley

DIGHTON - Richard J. Sculley, 83, died on August 8, 2020 at his home in Dighton. He was born on January 12, 1937 at Dighton the son of Albert & Laura (Mangus) Sculley. He married Pauline G. Stull on March 18, 1956 at Dighton. She died on March 6, 2018.

Dick graduated from Dighton High School in 1955 and started working as a painter and later in construction. He started working at Home Lumber & Supply in Dighton and became the manager. In 1974 he was transferred to Emporia to manage the Home Lumber & Supply store there. He and his wife co-owned nursing homes in Emporia and Salina. In 2013 he moved back to Dighton.

He is survived by daughter, Debra Rathke of Emporia, KS, son, Rod Sculley of Tryon, OK, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, Raymond Sculley and Albert Sculley and sister, Judy Deiser.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dighton Memorial Cemetery with Rev Berniece Ludlum officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.