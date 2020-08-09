Don Osborn, of Gypsum, KS, passed away Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at the Bethany Home in Lindsborg, KS. He was 77.

A loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy (Hopkins) Osborn and is survived by their son Bryan Osborn and his daughter Kelsey (Osborn) Miller and grandson, Eric Miller. He is also survived by his nephew Benny Trantham, his loving companion Judy Murphy and many loyal and longtime friends.

Don, the youngest of 4 siblings, was born in the city of Haskell, OK to John Osborn and Florence (Boyd) Osborn. They lived in Council Hill before moving to Muskogee when he was in Junior High. After graduating high school, Don moved to Tahlequah where he earned his BA from Northeastern State University and then to Wichita, KS to earn his MFA from Wichita State University.

A talented artist, Don’s sculptures and prints have been exhibited in many galleries and sculpture parks across the country. He was a well-respected professor of art and began his career at Bethany College in Lindsborg, KS in ‘71 where he helped develop the sculpture program before moving to Jonesboro AR in ’80 to teach at Arkansas State University. In ’84 he moved to upstate NY where he taught for almost 20 years at The State University of NY in Plattsburgh until he retired in 2004. While there, he developed the sculpture program and cocurated a new campus sculpture park with the Director of the Plattsburgh State Art Museum, Ed Brohel. Don continued creating and exhibiting his art after retirement.

Don was well loved by his family, friends, colleagues, and students. He was supportive, encouraging, challenging, and always believed in other’s capabilities. A smile and a laugh from Don would light up any room. He loved to tell stories, make up funny narratives and was a master at creating a good nickname. He will be dearly missed by all and his imprint and influence on everyone who knew Don will continue.

A private memorial will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Don Osborn Endowment Fund, established in 2005, for the care, interpretation, and growth of the Plattsburgh State University Sculpture Park. A donation may be sent online or by mail. Online donations may be made at: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1603/bp19/interior.aspx?sid=1603&gid=1&pgid=1469&cid=2 748&appealcode=LNK_HMPG Add gift amount. Under "designations", please add gift amount in the "other designation" box and type "Don Osborn Endowment" into the designation box below it. Mail-in donations may be made at: Checks may be made payable and sent to the Plattsburgh College Foundation, 101 Broad Street, Hawkins Hall 107, Plattsburgh NY 12901. Please indicate, in the memo field of your check, the gift is for the "Don Osborn Endowment". To leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.