El Dorado- Clarence Clayton Mears, 87, died on Friday, August 7, 2020.

He worked for NCRA and served in the U.S. Army. He married Betty Jean Thomas in 1958.

Survivors: wife Betty Jean of El Dorado, son Brad Mears (Diane) of McPherson, daughter Sheryl Dennett (Mark) of Valley Center, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 13, at Stockham Family Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at the McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials: McPherson County Community Foundation c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.