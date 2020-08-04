Steve Bland, PACM, 73, of Augusta, KS, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at home. Closed casket service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Newspring Church, Wichita, KS. Masks are required to be worn to attend the service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.

Steve was born in Ellsworth, KS on April 30, 1947, to the late Alice (Mowrey) and Don Bland. He graduated from Arkansas City High School in 1965. Following high school, Steve served in the U.S. Air Force. He later attended WSU and graduated from the first class of the Physician's Assistant program. He retired as a Physician's Assistant in 2018 after 42 years in Augusta. Steve loved playing golf and bowling. In 1980 he married Colleen Patrice (Patterson) Bland in Leon, KS who survives him.

He is also survived by: sons, Tristan Bland and wife Ashley of Lawrence, KS, Shad Seglem and wife Robin of Weatherford, TX; grandchildren, Jacob and Tanner; brothers, Mike Bland of Ark City, KS, Bruce Bland of Ark City, KS.

Memorial donations to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to a charity of the donor's choice.