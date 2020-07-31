Rebecca Jolene Hilliand

GUYMON, OK - Rebecca "Becky" Jolene Hilliard, 58, died July 21, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County. The daughter of Richard Widows and Delomia Jean Hurst, she was born May 21, 1962 in Garden City. Becky attended school and received training in massage therapy in Garden City. Becky moved to Guymon from Pittsburg, KS in 1986. She was united in marriage to Richard Hilliard on June 25, 1993. She owned and operated Hands On Health Massage Therapy in Guymon from 1995 to 2014, and attended the First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Rick Hilliard of the home; her mother, Delomia Hurst of McPherson, KS; two daughters, Heidi Hintenach and husband, Tom of Lee’s Summitt, MO, and Shanese Hilliard of Guymon; two sons, Jeremy Pearce and wife, Nichole of Bucklin, KS and Brandon Widows and wife, Teresa of Bentonville, ARK., and nine grandchildren. Survivors also include two sisters, Joanne Bowles of Hot Springs, AR and Jamie Terry and husband, James of McPherson, KS, and step-brother, Bill Raines and wife, Heidi of Guymon. She was preceded in death by her son, SPC Joshua Michael Pearce; her father, Richard Widows; her step-father, Roger Hurst and two brothers, Steven and Patrick Widows.

Funeral services were conducted July 27th at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. Interment followed at the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services were under the care of the Bunch–Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon. Memorials in memory of Becky may be given to Wounded Warrior Project. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch–Roberts Funeral Home, P..O. Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.