Glen Lee Smith, 87, died Sunday, July 19,2020 at Pleasant View Home, Inman. He was born December 8, 1932 in McPherson, KS the son of Ray A. and Mildred Rump Smith. He was a graduate of Inman High School. He was a farmer and had worked for over 30 years at CertainTeed, McPherson.

Glen served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict in Germany. He was a member of the Groveland Christian Church, was an avid bowler and Yahtzee player, and was a KU Jayhawk basketball fan.

Survivors include a brother, Howard (Vivian) Smith, McPherson; a sister, Helen Regehr, Inman; brother in law, Gene Meek, Little River; sister in law, Mary Jane Brunk, South Hutchinson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Smith; a sister Gladys Meek; and 2 brothers in law, Arthur Regehr and Ivan Brunk.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Inman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at N. Inman Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Inman Funeral Home Facebook page. Family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the McPherson Humane Society, both in care of the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, visit: www.inmanfh.com.