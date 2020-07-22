Arlie Benton Holm, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in rural Galva, KS. He was a farmer and dairyman. He also worked at the NCRA Refinery and was the owner & builder of Komfort King Wood Stoves.

Arlie was born on October 18, 1928, in Galva, KS, the son of Carl Victor and Clara Ethel Matilda (Aelmore) Holm. On May 25, 1949, Arlie was united in marriage to Norma Jean Patrick in Marquette, KS. This union was blessed with six children, RLou, Beverly, Robert, Bradley, Ronald, and Bryan.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 71 years, Norma of the home; six children, RLou Wilson of Galva, KS, Beverly Johnson (Tom) of Galva, KS, Robert Holm (Cathy) of Galva, KS, Bradley Holm (Amy) of Gypsum, KS, Ronald Holm (Carol) of Galva, KS, and Bryan Holm of McPherson, KS; a sister, Minnie Swenson of Marquette, KS; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, John D. Holm; sister, Thelma Lee Crenshaw; grandson, Darrin Koehn; and great-grandchildren, Mason Holm and Isabella Wittman.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 22, at New Gottland Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Love A Child in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.