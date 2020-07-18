Betty Ann Trimmer, 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Viewing Friday, July 17, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. To help with crowds, please call to set up a specific time for viewing. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, KS. The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask.

Cards for the family may be sent to Headley Funeral Chapel.

Betty was born in Sedalia, MO on December 27, 1925, to the late Lucille M. (Summers) Galyon and Robert Lee "Jack" Shoemaker. She was a homemaker for most of her life and she had worked in a dentist office and liquor store. On February 20, 1942 she married Kenneth Eugene Trimmer. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Ed Gaylon.

She is survived by: daughter, Kay Cook and husband Lloyd of Wichita, KS; son, Ed Trimmer and wife Kris of Winfield, KS; grandchildren, Andrew Cook, Michelle Cook, Kyle Rivera (Alfredo), Jessica Smith (Mark); great grandchildren, Caleb Cook; Noah Cook and fiancé Shelby Richards and daughter, McKena; Asanty and Avery Rivera, Hannah and Henry Smith and great-great grandchildren, Westin, Lilianna and Gatlin; nieces, Suzanne Hudson Coulter (Cary), and Marilyn Hudson.

Memorial donations to First Christian Church 1600 State Street Augusta, Kansas 67010.