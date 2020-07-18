El Dorado – Alice Ann (Wheat) Follett, 78, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Alice was born on Tuesday, December 30, 1941 in Caledonia, North Dakota to William G. and Marjorie E. (Wright) Wheat, the fourth of ten children. She was united in marriage to David Emert "Dave" Follett on Nov. 1, 1958 in Unionville, MO. He passed away on Apr. 12, 2018 in Ammon, ID.

Alice graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the Class of 1959. Alice especially loved quilting, jigsaw puzzles, and baking the biggest and best peanut butter cookies we ever had. She enjoyed playing cards and several other table games. Alice was at her best when she was helping other people. She enjoyed camping when she was younger and loved to sit outside on a swing and enjoy the fresh air. Every Christmas Eve she would read the story of Christ’s birth from St. Matthew and then play Christmas carols on the organ while all the family sang along. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan, and was very much a homemaker who loved her family.

Alice is survived by her two sons, David Michael (Carol) Follett of El Dorado and Emert Duane Follett of San Diego, CA; two daughters, Debra Lynn (Fred) Phillips of Green River, WY and Dawn Marie (Geoff) Dean of Casper, WY; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her five brothers, Harry James (Carolyn) Wheat and David John (Debra) Wheat, both of Augusta, KS, Donald LeRoy (Jane) Wheat of Casselberry, FL, Marvin Edward (Gayla) Wheat of Eureka and Lawrence Herman "Larry" Wheat of Melbourne, Australia; two sisters, Mary Ellen Wheat of Augusta and Vanda Mae (Bob) Davey of Tyler, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dave; her parents; her sister and brother-in-law IlahBelle Helen (Wheat) Vorhies and Burlin Lee Vorhies; her brother George William Wheat; and one great-niece Teresa Lynn Linson.

A short family visitation was held on Wednesday, July 9, 2020 in Augusta, KS.

The body was cremated.

Private family service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to Disabled American Veterans or National Rifle Association, and left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home in Augusta, Kansas.

