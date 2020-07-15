Harry Herl, 74, Collyer, died Friday, March 27, 2020.

He was born July 20, 1945, in Quinter to Edwin and Teresa (Augustine) Herl.

He married Tharen Troyer on Nov. 29, 1969 and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. For the last 42 years, he owned and operated Herl Truck Equipment, buying and selling trucks and tractors. He was the largest salvage dealer in the world for Versatile parts and tractors, as well as military surplus. He shipped to Canada, Australia, Belize, New Zealand, South Africa and the whole United States to name a few. His son Shawn also worked with him since 1994.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Ransom and attended the Quinter Church of the Brethren.

Survivors include his wife, two sons, Shawn Herl, Quinter and Bryan (Tristina) Herl, Hutchinson; a daughter, Julie (Carl) Parker, Oakley; two sisters, Marilyn Randolph and Connie Daniels his grandchildren, Alyssa and Mason Herl and Sarah Parker along with several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; many aunts and uncles; and his fur babies, Fred, Cooper, Ziggy and Sammy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a step grandson, Timothy Parker.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Church of the Brethren, Quinter. Military rites will take place at 1 p.m. Monday in Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, WaKeeney.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date in care of Swaim Funeral Home, Dodge City.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.