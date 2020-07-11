Clay Center- Jerome "Jerry" Schiess, Sr. 73 died June 27, 2020. Jerry served in the US Army for 23 and is a Vietnam War veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, a sister and two brothers.

Survivors include Wife: Della Schiess, Brothers: Ronald, Charles and Robert Burns, Sons: Jerome, Jr. and Robert Schiess, Daughters: Regina Wagner, Victoria Calbert and Amanda Walker, 11 Grandchildren & 10 Great-grandchildren

Graveside Services is at 2:00 PM July 16, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Riley

Visitation will be 3-8 PM July 15, 2020 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials can be made to Disabled American Veterans c/o the funeral home

