Kai L. Foor, 60, Leavenworth, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 20, 2020 at her residence.

Kai was born on Jan. 26, 1960 in Rolette, North Dakota to Jay and Sue (Masters) Peckham. She graduated from the class of 1978 at Frankfort High School, Frankfort, Kansas. She attended Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas.

Kai was a computer support technician and assisted clients for several companies. Her last employer was Contenrix.

She is survived by her mother, Sue, brother, Jef Peckham, two uncles, two aunts, two daughters, two stepsons, and several grandchildren.

A memorial service will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. David York, officiating. Burial of her cremains will be at Sunset cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to your favorite charity, St. Jude Children Hospital or the Jay Peckham Pharmacy scholarship through the ESA Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden Larkin Funeral Home.