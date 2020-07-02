Florence Pouppirt, 84, Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away June 30, 2020 at Providence Hospital. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Florence was born Dec. 19, 1935, in Fairmount, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and May (Florence) Stiglmire. Florence worked as the Basehor Elementary School Secretary for 25 years. She loved painting, crafting, and volunteering at the Good Shepherd Thrift Store. She was a member of the Basehor United Methodist Church and the Basehor Historical Museum Board.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Derald Pouppirt.

Survivors include son, John Pouppirt, Olathe, Kansas; daughters, Debra (Terry) Eaton, Visalia, California; and Mary (Lonny Odom) Williams, Lenexa, Kansas; as well as eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

If you wish to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests Good Shepherd Thrift Store, Tonganoxie; Leavenworth County Council on Aging Transportation, Leavenworth; or the Basehor United Methodist Church, Basehor.

