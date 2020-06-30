Martha Catherine O’Donnell Reed

SUBLETTE - Martha Catherine, "Cathy," O’Donnell Reed died June 26, 2020. Cathy had just celebrated her 92nd birthday on the first of March.

Cathy is survived by her husband A.B.; children, Ben Reed, Rebekah Fitzpatrick, Dennis Reed, Leeann Harrelson; eight grandkids, four great grandkids and, as well as her brother Mitchell O'Donnell.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Suggested memorial contributions are to the Lee Richardson Zoo in care of Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1200, Sublette, Ks 67877. Condolences may be left online at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com