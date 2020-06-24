Shirley Maude Koehn, 82, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by her family at Brookdale McPherson.

Shirley was born on November 29, 1937, the daughter of Frances Mae (Caruthers) and Fred James Mathes in Covert, KS, Osborne County. Shirley’s family moved frequently as jobs were scarce, and the family followed dad wherever work could be found. Shirley and her sisters attended many different schools as children. The family moved to McPherson, KS when Shirley was a sophomore, and she graduated from McPherson High School in1955. Shirley worked various secretarial jobs part-time and full-time while maintaining a household with three boys. She ended her working career after retiring from Farmers Alliance Insurance Co. with 20 years of service.

Shirley met the love of her life, Don, after his return home from the Korean War. Shirley Maude Mathes and Donald Duane Koehn were united in marriage on June 10, 1956, in McPherson. To this union were born three boys, Brian Duane, Timothy Scott, and Brent James. Don preceded Shirley in death on March 28, 1999.

She was a member of Harmony Christian Church and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Shirley and her family enjoyed sporting events, family gatherings, picnics, and the many vacations to visit her sisters and extended family. She was an avid Bingo player and was thankful for being surrounded with a circle of friends that lasted her a lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 43 years; her older sisters, Marilee Monroe, Freda Ploutz, and Carol Cramsey; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Koehn.

Shirley is survived by: her sister, Karen (Donald) Stead of Slidell, LA; three sons, Brian (Kimberly) Koehn of Florence, AZ, Tim (Diana) Koehn of rural Galva, KS, and Brent Koehn of McPherson, KS; nine grandchildren, Matt Koehn (Lucy), Ashley Koehn, Breanna Koehn, Trevor Koehn, Brandon Koehn, Sheri Thompson (Chris), Lynn Nightingale (Aaron), Wendi Koehn, and Luke Koehn; five great-grandchildren, Julia Koehn, Jacob Koehn, Koby Koehn, Lillian Nightingale, Lawson Nightingale; and a village of adored nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 25, at McPherson Cemetery. The family encourages all attendees to dress in casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Parkinson’s Foundation or Kindred Hospice in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.